Maine marijuana campaign launches first TV ad

Yes on 1, the campaign to legalize and regulate marijuana for recreational use in Maine, has launched their first TV ad.

The ad features former Cumberland County Sheriff (and current state representative) Mark Dion, who asserts that reducing the time spent issuing marijuana citations will allow police officers to spend more time fighting “serious, violent and unsolved crimes.”

According to a recent Portland Press Herald Poll, Question 1 is favored by 53% of likely voters, with 38% opposed.

On the Beacon podcast this week, I spoke with Yes on 1 campaign manager David Boyer about this ad and some of the other intricacies of the campaign, including the fascinating fact (to me at least) of his bifurcated opposition, with some opponents warning that “kids will get their hands on marijuana” and other opponents insisting “kids won’t be able to get their hands on medical marijuana.”

